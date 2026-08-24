Almost 1,000 Clare herds restricted by bovine TB over five years

Almost 1,000 herds in County Clare were placed under restriction because of bovine TB over the five years to the end of 2025, according to figures from the Department of Agriculture.

The figures, obtained by Fine Gael TD Joe Cooney, show that 987 herd restrictions were imposed in Clare between 2021 and 2025.

There were 172 restrictions in 2021, 155 in 2022, 193 in 2023, 245 in 2024 and 222 last year.

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Deputy Cooney said the figures highlighted the continuing financial and emotional impact of bovine TB on farming families.

He has also called on Minister for Agriculture Martin Heydon to increase compensation ceilings for cattle removed as TB reactors.

Deputy Cooney said current compensation limits were leaving some farmers thousands of euro out of pocket as cattle prices have increased.

“The market value caps are totally out of step with the real world and farmers are being left thousands of euro out of pocket,” he said. “Farmers are operating at a loss as a result. Every month this drags on, more reactors are being removed at values set years ago, while cattle prices continue to climb.”

Responding to Deputy Cooney in the Dáil last month, Minister Heydon said he was “acutely aware” of the emotional and financial impact bovine TB has on farmers, their families and rural Ireland.

He said an additional €85 million had been secured for the bovine TB programme in Budget 2026, bringing the total allocation to €157 million.

The Minister said the increased funding would support the Government’s Bovine TB Action Plan. He also said that more than 85% of the 11,476 animals valued under the on-farm market valuation scheme up to the end of May had fallen below the existing compensation ceilings.

Deputy Cooney said he welcomed recent progress in reducing bovine TB nationally but said farmers affected by outbreaks needed greater financial support.

“The farmers I represent are already carrying a heavy burden,” he said. “Farmers need something concrete they can take to the bank, not an endless review. These hardworking farming families deserve compensation that reflects the true value of the animals they are losing.”

National herd incidence stood at 5.36% in the year to 19 July, down from 6.30%, according to the Department.

The number of herds under restriction nationally also fell from 6,322 to 5,324 over the same period.