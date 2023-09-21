Body recovered from Shannon Estuary near Moneypoint

Gardaí in Clare are investigating the discovery of a body in the Shannon Estuary early today.

The body of a male was spotted in the water close to Moneypoint power generating station at around 9.40am. Gardaí were alerted and responded to the scene while units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from nearby Kilrush station were also requested to assist.

Gardaí recovered the body from the water and onto the shore where the man was formally pronounced dead. Later, the remains were carried to the roadway by Gardaí and fire service personnel and removed by hearse to University Hospital Limerick. Gardaí have launched an investigation into the discovery.

A spokesperson confirmed: “Gardaí are investigating all the circumstances following the discovery of a body of man in the water at Moneypoint, Co. Clare today at approximately 9.40am.

The body has since been removed from the scene to University Hospital Limerick where a post mortem will take place at a later date, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation. The Coroner has been notified,” the spokesperson added.

Meanwhile, a search operation was mounted on the opposite side of the Shannon Estuary late last night for a man reported missing from Co Limerick on the other side of the.

The search was mounted in the area of Kilteery Pier on the southern shore of the Estuary. The Shannon based Irish Coast Guard helicopter and Kilrush RNLI lifeboat were involved in the operation however the search was stood down when nothing was found.

It’s not yet clear however whether there’s a connection between both incidents.