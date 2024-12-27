Driver watching film while driving to face court

A motorist is facing a court appearance after committing a number of alleged road traffic offences.

The driver was stopped by members of the Garda Roads Policing Unit in Ennis last night. Gardaí spotted the car in the Lifford area of the town and observed the motorist’s driving for a time before stopping the vehicle.

The driver was found to be watching a film while driving. Upon further investigation, Gardaí established the driver’s identity and that had no driving licence or insurance.

- Advertisement -

The car was seized by Gardaí while the driver now faces a court appearance.