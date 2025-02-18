Drugs and cash seized in Kilrush searches

Drugs worth over €25,000 and a large sum of cash have been seized by Gardaí during searches in West Clare on Monday.

A total of five properties were searched by in Kilrush by Gardaí from the Clare Divisional Drugs Unit assisted by the Kilrush Crime Unit and the Garda Dog Unit. The operation was part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs carried in the town.

Cocaine estimated to be worth €25,270 and cash was seized and will be sent to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for further analysis.

A total of €95,765 in cash as well as nominal amounts of cannabis and associated drug paraphernalia were also seized during the searches.

One man was arrested and charged in connection with the investigation and was due to appear before Kilrush District Court on Tuesday.

Gardaí say their investigation is ongoing.