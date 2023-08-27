Formal merger of Clare/Tipperary Garda divisions takes place

The latest development in the phased amalgamation of the Clare and Tipperary Garda Divisions has taken place.

The Garda Operating Model is being introduced as part of A Policing Service for the Future, which is the implementation plan based on the report of the Commission on the Future of Policing in Ireland. This model is recommended by the both the Commission of the Future of Policing in Ireland and the Garda Inspectorate.

The Operating Model will see the number of Garda Divisions reduce from 28 to 21 and will see the divisions of Clare and Tipperary operate as one in the future.

The restructure reflects international best practice as well as the realities of modern day policing in Ireland, the changing nature of crime and population trends.

It included restructuring at National, Regional and local levels to provide a greater focus on community policed based on local needs. The new model introduces major changes to the structures of An Garda Síochána by providing a wider range of policing services for people in their local area.

It will particularly enhance the investigation of crime through the delivery of a greater range of specialised services in local areas, such as the investigation of sexual crime, domestic violence, cyber-crime, and economic crime.

The following appointments have taken place in line with the Garda Operating Model in the Clare/ Tipperary Garda division with effect from the 27th August 2023:

Chief Superintendent Colm O Sullivan, Ennis Garda Station, responsibility for Clare/ Tipperary Garda Division.

Superintendent Edmond Golden, Thurles Garda Station, responsibility for Tipperary Central Community Engagement Functional Area.

Superintendent Kieran Ruane, Clonmel Garda Station, responsibility for Tipperary South Community Engagement Functional Area.

Superintendent John Ryan, Ennis Garda Station, responsibility for Clare Community Engagement Functional Area.

Superintendent Oliver Baker, Nenagh Garda Station, responsibility for Clare East/ Tipperary North Community Engagement Functional Area.

Superintendent Conor Dillon, Tipperary Town Garda Station, responsibility for Clare/ Tipperary Performance Assurance Functional Area.

Superintendent James Tierney, Nenagh Street Garda Station, responsibility for Clare/ Tipperary Crime Functional Area.