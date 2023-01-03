Gardaí seek witnesses to serious assault in Ennis

Gardaí in Ennis are investigating a serious assault in the town during Christmas.

A 20-year-old male was assaulted on Abbey Street and sustained what have been described as serious injuries.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks outlined the circumstances of the incident and has appealed for witnesses.

Sgt Brooks said: “At approximately 2.50am on Thursday, 22nd December (Wednesday night into Thursday morning) a young man who was with a group of his friends on Abbey Street (Ennis) when he was approached and punched in the head by another male. This resulted in him falling to the ground and becoming unconscious.

A number of witnesses have come forward and we would like to thank them but the street was very busy at this time and we are appealing to anyone else who may have witnessed this assault or anyone who may have camera footage to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100.”