Man arrested after cars damaged at Ennis train station

A man has been arrested and questioned in connection with an incident at Ennis railway station over the weekend where several vehicles were damaged and ransacked.

A number of images appeared on social media in recent days showing glass on the ground where vehicles had been parked. It’s understood that the windows of a number of cars were smashed in the incident.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “Ennis Gardaí are investigating criminal damage to a number of cars that were parked overnight on the 18th August in the train station car park in Ennis. The windows of these cars were smashed and the glove boxes ransacked.

On the 19th August a 50-year-old male was arrested and detained at Ennis Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act. He was later released without charge and a file is now being prepared for submission to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.”