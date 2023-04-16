Advertisement
An Garda Síochána

Property Marking and Farm Machinery Advice clinic in Ennis

A Property Marking and Farm Machinery Advice clinic will take place at Clare Marts in Ennis on Tuesday, 18th April from 10am to 1pm.

There is no fee for the event and the marking service is also free.

Gardaí will also be present to meet people and answer any questions they may have in relation to trailer and towing safety, driver licencing and agricultural machinery on the roads.

