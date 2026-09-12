Three appear in court following incidents at Irish Open

Three women appeared in court this evening following separate incidents at the Irish Open in Doonbeg.

On Friday 11th September a female, in her 20s, was arrested for trespassing on the golf links.

Today, Saturday 12th September 2026 2 females (aged in their 30s and 40s) were arrested for Public Order offences on the golf links.

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All three appeared at a special sitting of Ennis District Court, this evening Saturday 12th September 2026.

No other arrests have taken place.

Gardaí added that a significant Policing and Security Operation will continue in County Clare tomorrow Sunday 13th September 2026 in Co. Clare for the visit of President Donald Trump.

This is a significant policing and security operation and members of the public can expect ongoing restrictions on traffic and movement in West Clare, particularly in the environs of Doonbeg and Trump International Golf Links and Hotel.