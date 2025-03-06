Shannon Airport to Host Landmark Women in Aviation Event

To celebrate International Women’s Day, The Shannon Airport Group is set to host a landmark networking event in collaboration with the Women in Aviation Mid-West Region at the Viewing Gallery, Shannon Airport, today March 6th .

This event is expected to bring together over 100 industry leaders and professionals to discuss and promote gender equality and diversity in aviation.

Mary Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, will open the event, highlighting the importance of gender equality, diversity and inclusion in the aviation sector. “As we approach International Women’s Day, it’s the perfect time to celebrate the incredible women who inspire us daily—our colleagues, mentors, and friends,” said Considine. “Our commitment to supporting diversity and inclusion in aviation is unwavering. This panel discussion is a crucial step towards fostering an inclusive culture and ensuring equal opportunities for all in the aviation industry.”

The event will feature a panel discussion moderated by Maria Frost from Engine Lease Finance Corporation (ELFC), with distinguished aviation speakers including Shauna Kelly from Falko, Mary Bradford, formerly of GPA/GECAS, Don Salmon from Shannon Technical Services. The panel will address a range of topics, from the importance of equal rights advocacy in aviation to the current state of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) in the industry.

Rita Meehan, from the Women in Aviation Mid-West Region Founding Committee, expressed her excitement for the event: “We are thrilled to host this event at Shannon Airport. The support from The Shannon Airport Group has been instrumental in making this possible. We look forward to insightful discussions and meaningful networking that will drive positive change in the aviation sector.”

The panel will explore key questions such as the challenges of equal rights advocacy in aviation, historical milestones that have shaped equal rights in the industry, and initiatives currently in place to ensure diverse hiring and equal opportunities. They will also discuss how airlines and aviation organisations can foster a more inclusive culture for underrepresented groups, the role of mentorship, and the importance of policies and legal frameworks to protect equal rights.

The event promises to be a significant opportunity for women and minorities in aviation to connect, share experiences, and learn from each other. It will also provide a platform for discussing innovative approaches to creating a more inclusive future in aviation and ensuring long-term progress in equality and diversity.

Photo Caption: A look back at last year’s Women in Aviation Mid-West Region (WIA MWR) event at Shannon Airport to celebrate International Women’s Day. From left to right: Rita Meehan J&C AERO, and WIA MWR founding member; Donna Marie O’Neill, Airborne Capital, and founding member WIA MWR; Lynne Embleton CEO of Aer Lingus who was keynote speaker at the 2024 event; Mary Considine CEO of The Shannon Airport Group, and Caroline Moore, Specialist Aviation Ireland, also founding member WIA MWR.

For more information, visit: Women in Aviation Mid-West Region.