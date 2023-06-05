Communities for Heritage 2023 event in Gort

Community groups around Ireland working to enhance their local environment and heritage are invited to attend a day of networking, learning and celebration in the beautiful town of Gort, Co.Galway on Sat 17th of June.

This day-long event comprising inspiring walks, talks and delicious food, is coordinated local landscape charity, Burrenbeo Trust and supported by The Heritage Council.

Mary Dillon, organiser of the event for Burrenbeo Trust says, “Many community groups and schools around Ireland, are doing amazing work to enhance their local heritage. We look forward to hearing their ideas and experiences and also offering them special workshops and field trips that might be of relevance and of interest to them. Working with community groups over the years has shown us the value of groups learning from each other. They are the ones that know best what works and doesn’t work in community settings and this ethos is the driving force behind our upcoming event.’’

Themes of the outdoor field trips include – ‘Bringing the Past to Life, presented by community run Kiltartan Gregory Museum and Thoor Ballylee Castle’, ‘Working Together for the Burren – with Burrenbeo Conservation Volunteers’, ‘Mobilising the Local Community – presented by Gort River Walk Project’, ‘Growing Native Plants from Seed and Cuttings as demonstrated by Irish Seed Savers’.

Afternoon talks include, ‘How you can help barn Owls – with John Carrig, Barn Owl Project Ireland’, ‘Getting started with Local Oral History by Clare Memories Project’, ‘Focusing on Celebration – the Potential for Community Festivals with Áine Bird, Coordinator for Burrenbeo Trust’, ‘Etched in Stone; Recording Carvings with Susan Garrett, Johnston Historical Society’, and ‘Growing Together, Community Gardens; a How To with Dee Sewell, Greenside Up’.

This event will also showcase examples of projects that have been completed by the groups engaged in The Heritage Keepers Programme which is delivered by Burrenbeo Trust. Some examples of these projects include creation of wildlife corridors, local heritage trails, oral history projects and celebration of local heritage through art.

This event is open to all and welcomes anyone involved with community heritage groups, community biodiversity groups, Tidy towns groups, community development organisations or similar groups. Tickets will cost €10 pp for the entire day including delicious vegetarian lunch and dinner.

For further info and booking visit burrenbeo.com/cfh.