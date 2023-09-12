Ground investigation works at Abbey Street car park

Archaeology and Built Heritage Ltd (ABH) will commence ground investigations at Abbey Street car park to provide archaeological and heritage information following the application and granting of a road opening licence by Clare County Council.

Scheduled to commence on 18th September, ABH has been granted an archaeological license to conduct test excavations at the Abbey Street car park. This initiative aims to shed light on the rich archaeological heritage of the site before any proposed development takes shape. Abbey Street is one of nine strategic sites identified as potential opportunity sites set out within the Ennis 2040 Economic & Spatial strategy.

The number of spaces required to facilitate these site investigations will be co-ordinated so as to reduce the level of disruption to users of the car park. Soil sampling will also be undertaken simultaneously.

ABH will assess the physical impact of the proposed development on archaeological substrates, with the ultimate intention of minimising the impact of development works on identified cultural deposits. This is undertaken in consultation with the planning authority and the National Monuments Service (NMS) of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage.

The findings from these excavations will inform the design process of a landmark building and the provision of services across the broader development site. A comprehensive archaeological impact assessment will accompany a future planning application, containing a set of recommendations aimed at mitigating any disruption to archaeological deposits.

Abbey Street has a long and colourful history of commercial activity over the centuries and the archaeologists are keen to identify what lies beneath the dense lattice of buildings that were demolished in the 1960’s.

Speaking about the dig, Franc Myles, Archaeology and Built Heritage, said, “This is a great opportunity for Ennis to discover more about its rich historic past. The area being opened offers a window into Ennis’ archaeological footprint.”

Ennis 2040 (Strategic Development) Designated Activity Company is responsible for implementing the Ennis 2040 Economic & Spatial Strategy which will transform Ennis into a leading destination for indigenous and international investment.

Established as a wholly owned special purpose vehicle of Clare County Council, Ennis 2040 D.A.C. is developing key strategic sites for the purposes of enhanced employment, enterprise, investment and economic progress. Ambitious growth targets have been set and the prioritisation of sustainable economic activities proposed that will grow the population of Ennis on average by 1.6% per annum and deliver an additional 5,000 jobs by 2040. As a long-term strategy, it will complement the County Development Plan 2023-2029 and will inform and drive the economic, social, and physical development of Ennis over the next 20 years.

Further information is available at www.ennis2040.ie