Save Ennis Town group to march on council HQ

Save Ennis Town, a non political community group, are arranging a silent march which will leave from Abbey Street Car Park, on Tuesday, 10th March at 9.30am and proceed to the Council HQ on New Road to lodge a petition.

The petition, consisting of over 3,500 signatures, asks Clare County Councillors to halt the plans to build on our riverside car parks, a move which would deprive the town of vital civic and amenity spaces.

Gearóid Mannion, Chairman of Save Ennis Town said: “Save Ennis Town are calling upon all 28 Clare County Councillors not to transfer this invaluable public property to Ennis 2040 DAC, an entity that, as presently constituted, can later dispose of this once public property, without the consent of the Clare County Council or the Councillors themselves.

There are many vacant sites that exist in Ennis that are ideal for regeneration and development. This is where Clare County Council and Ennis 2040 DAC should concentrate their plans.”

Mr Mannion added: “Save Ennis Town was formed after a public meeting on 4th May 2023 in the Temple Gate Hotel with over 200 people in attendance, all gravely concerned about the Clare County Council/Ennis 2040 DAC plans to remove nearly 200 scarce parking spaces by shutting down, and building on, the riverside car parks at Abbey Street and Parnell Street.

Their plans will mean replacing parking, the taxi ranks and riverside amenities with large, multi-story buildings, of uncertain commercial viability. The Clare County Council/Ennis 2040 DAC proposals for these public locations form a type of speculative development comprising of high cost office and large retail plans that could see the centre of Ennis becoming home to a sorry gathering of abandoned ‘white elephants’ in the years to come.”

“The hugely positive public response to our petition demonstrates that the people of Ennis, and beyond, are overwhelmingly opposed to the destruction of our riverside car parks, a move that will tear the heart our of our beautiful town. We urge our Councillors and the Executive of Clare county Council to listen to the voice of the people and abandon these ill-conceived plans,” Mr Mannion added.