Success for Clare County Council at LAMA Awards

Clare County Council has been named winner of the ‘National Impact Award’ at the LAMA (Local Authority Members Association) All Ireland Community & Council Awards 2023, while the Cnoc na Gaoithe Cultural Centre in Tulla picked up an award in the ‘Best Town and Village Regeneration’ category.

The winners of the 2023 Awards, which are sponsored by IPB Insurance, were announced at the Hotel Minella, Co. Tipperary, on Saturday.

The National Impact Award recognises work which has had “a positive effect upon the nation as a whole, enhancing the environment, cultural or social activities, transport links or the economic stability or growth of the local and national communities who use it”.

The Awards organisers noted that “in keeping with its purpose and vision, Clare County Council leads the county’s development by being responsive and agile. Rural, Economic, Physical and Social Development are the four pillars aligned with this county council, which differs from other local authorities.”

A number of initiatives contributed to Clare County Council being named the winner in this category, including the appointment of Rural Development Officers to work closely with communities in each Municipal District, the development of a state-of-the-art Men’s Shed facility, as well as the Council’s promotion of sustainable tourism locally and internationally.

The organisers felt the Council’s economic goals are reflected in key projects which map out future development, including an ambition of Ennis becoming ‘Ireland’s First Climate Adaptive Town’.

In terms of enhancing the environment and transport links, the Council was recognised as having an extensive physical development portfolio including a major river crossing, new road and embankments, coastal protection and an extensive network of greenways.

The organisers also highlighted the ‘Promoting Gender Equality & Diversity in Local Government’ event delivered by Clare County Council with See Her Elected (SHE) in 2022, as well as the Council’s award for ‘Embedding a culture of workplace wellbeing’ in the CIPD Ireland HR Awards 2023.

In the ‘Best Town and Village Regeneration’ category at the Awards, Cnoc na Gaoithe Cultural Centre beat off competition from projects in Leitrim and Sligo to take the top honour.

Founded in 1957, Cnoc na Gaoithe Cultural Centre promotes and preserves Irish traditions. The name ‘Cnoc na Gaoithe’ translates in English as the Windswept Hill, made famous in the song ‘Lament for Tommy Daly’. The Cultural Centre has developed into a vibrant cultural hub with an archive room, museum, teaching rooms and accommodation in the former convent building. They also host céilís and events in their auditorium. With their 250 active members the centre showcases Irish music, language and culture.

Cllr Tony O’Brien, Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, welcomed the LAMA Awards success adding that it was a reflection of the collaborative approach being taken within Clare communities: “Looking at the various projects that contributed to these awards successes, it is clear that Clare County Council and its partners and stakeholders are working together to achieve positive outcomes for Clare communities. I would like to acknowledge and congratulate everyone involved.”

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive of Clare County Council, added his congratulations, stating: “These awards are further recognition at a national level of the work being done by Clare County Council and its partners. As a Council we will continue to strive to deliver quality services for people living in, working in and visiting County Clare. Sustainable communities will remain at the centre of everything we do.”

The LAMA All Ireland Community & Council Awards highlight the work done within local communities, reward unsung heroes and recognise the remarkable contribution they’ve made to our lives, and acknowledge achievements by county councils, partnerships and projects across Ireland.

Now in their 17th year, the 2023 Awards saw a record number of nominations across the 31 councils which was whittled down to 100 shortlisted projects in 25 categories.