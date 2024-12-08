Clare Woman Wins Climate Ambassador Award

An Taisce’s annual Climate Ambassador Awards brings together citizens passionate about protecting the planet and rewards their local efforts to reduce the impact of climate change in Ireland.

From Donegal to Dublin and Mayo to Meath, on Saturday the 30th of November, the room was filled with inspiring changemakers. Hailing from communities, clubs, businesses, schools, and colleges from all over Ireland; their collective achievement in 2024 is nothing short of outstanding. 148 Climate Ambassadors were trained by An Taisce’s Climate Action Team earlier this year, and together they delivered 658 climate actions, directly engaging over 265,000 people. The group also released 2,375 climate communications, reaching an estimated 4.5 million people in 2024!

Every Climate Ambassador was recognised with a framed certificate, and 10 were distinguished with special awards for their impactful climate actions. Throughout the year, they engaged their networks with biodiversity, circular fashion, education, nature restoration, youth communications, sustainable travel, sustainable energy, tree planting, rewilding, flood prevention, degrowth, food waste, and environmental advocacy. In addition to their impressive impact and extensive list of achievements, the awardees were also commended for uniting communities, boosting neighbourhood bonds, building trust, bridging generational gaps, and raising hope for our future.

Amongst the ten honoured was Sharmila Bano from Kilkee in Clare who went above and beyond as a Climate Ambassador in 2024.

Climate Ambassador Sharmila Bano is best described as a ‘Future Citizen’ – someone who is not just safeguarding their local community today, but also working to protect our future planet and the future of many generations to come.

A natural climate communicator, with an affinity for youth education and inclusion, Sharmila transitioned BT Young Scientist’s student interactions into peer-to-peer learning workshops with schools in West Clare. She designed and implemented a Youth Education Program called ‘Awareness to Action’ for 85 students in 9 local schools exploring climate-conscious topics through conversations and games. Sharmila also exhibited excellence in community engagement – helping others learn about energy consumption and grouped local activists to set up The Loop Head Climate Action Team.

Sharmila organised clothes recycling and participated in the Big River Watch! Sharmila is also at the beginning of an exciting and much-needed initiative called The Active Hope Programme which aims to ease eco-anxiety and develop resilience in young people. An all-round outstanding achievement for a Climate Ambassador Award.

Sharmila Bano said: “The Climate Ambassador Programme training was very empowering. It helped me to move from guilt activism to positive activism. I learned so much and was inspired by the infectious hope of the next generation in exchange for my knowledge.”

“An Taisce has no doubt that Sharmila will continue to inspire others to take action locally in Clare and further afield,” said Gráinne Ryan, Climate Action Manager in An Taisce.

The Climate Ambassador Programme

148 citizens from a wide range of backgrounds including primary school teachers, secondary school students and teachers, university students, academics, farmers, and businesspeople were all chosen to be Climate Ambassadors in 2024. This intergenerational programme, which is funded by the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications and has been in operation since 2017, continues to expand, as proactive citizens decide to upskill in climate science, solutions and communications, enabling them, with support from An Taisce, to carry out climate actions.

Throughout the year they are asked to undertake four key tasks – two climate communications and two climate actions, though many participants achieve much more. This programme allows individuals to join a strong network of dedicated people who share knowledge, gain insight from one another, and forge long-lasting friendships.