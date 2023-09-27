Burren Ecotourism Network resumes monthly clean ups

The Burren Ecotourism Network is resuming its monthly clean ups and inviting members of the community to get involved to help tackle waste in the region.

The first clean-up is scheduled for Flaggy Shore on Saturday 30th September at 10am-11am. This is followed by Bishops Quarter on Saturday, 28th October, Doolin Pier on Saturday 25th November and finally Ennistymon Cascades and the Glen walk on Wednesday 13th December.

Jarlath O’Dwyer, CEO of the Burren Ecotourism Network said: “We have been organising these monthly clean ups for several years with great success, only stopping for a short time in the summer due to the busy tourism season.”

“It’s fantastic to see such a wide variety of people turn up and help us clean up the shorelines and villages of the Burren. We regularly work with Tidy Towns, Burren Beo, An Taisce and Clare County Council so it is a great community effort.”

The Burren Ecotourism network has also produced a litter awareness video offering practical advice on how to protect the unique Burren landscape.

Mr O’Dwyer added: “Through the video and the regular clean ups we are continuously raising awareness of the importance of disposing rubbish responsibly, as well as reminding people to protect the delicate ecosystem of the Burren”

During the summer the Burren Ecotourism received a funding boost from Clean Coasts Ireland (An Tasice) to purchase vital equipment to help with the clean up campaigns.

To get involved or to learn more about the Network’s other sustainable initiative please https://burren.ie/sustainability/