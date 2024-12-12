Liscannor thrives and shines bright this Christmas

The newly-formed Liscannor Community Development Group and volunteers have been working tirelessly to make Liscannor village a thriving hub of activity and community spirit this year.

Liscannor is well-known for its rich culture, tradition, and heritage. As the home of the Cliffs of Moher, the village is supported by businesses that are recognised as exemplars in their sectors and a community deeply rooted in pride for their unique coastal home. This year, the Liscannor Community Development Group was formed and has brought a new energy to the village, creating opportunities for all to connect, celebrate, and grow together. With an incredible group of dedicated volunteers and key thematic subgroups, the village has never been more vibrant or united.

The Christmas season in Liscannor kicked off with the Muintir na Mara “Healthy Agers” group Christmas Party, a full house gathering of over 60 attendees in the Liscannor Community Centre with great food, Christmas carols, and a fantastic raffle where everyone went home a winner.

On Saturday, the village lit up in spectacular style as Santa himself switched on the first village Christmas lights sponsored by the local businesses and resident fundraising. The event, led by the Liscannor Tidy Towns group, brought the community together for an evening of festive fun. Hot chocolates organised by the parents association, face painting, wreath-making, and mulled wine in Joseph McHughs and Dolly’s, while the Parish Choir provided the perfect soundtrack. The village lights have created a magical atmosphere and unforgettable memories for all this year.

“With more activities and projects planned for 2025, this is only the beginning,” said Kieran Considine, Chairman of the Liscannor Community Development Group. “We’re building on something truly special here in Liscannor. The strong sense of community in the village is incredible, and we are looking forward continuing the momentum next year.”

If you’re from Liscannor, be sure to follow us on Facebook and Instagram to keep up with events and activities throughout the year.

