Council call out for Street Art…

In 2022 Clare Arts Office, with the support of Creative Ireland, successfully introduced PRISM, a pilot project in Ennis, to create new artworks in the county town.

A number of works were created throughout the town by local, national and international artists.

Clare Arts Office is now looking to further the successful PRISM scheme countywide, and is seeking high-quality proposals that feature partnerships with professional artists that will animate the county over the summer months.

Siobhán Mulcahy, County Arts Officer, explains, “From gable ends, to telephone boxes, to painted alleyways, Ennis is developing a reputation for excellent street art. We are looking to continue this development and to expand the scheme to towns and villages in Clare over the coming months.”

Full details on the scheme are available at: https://yoursay.clarecoco.ie/prism-2023

Artists interested in being involved can register on the Artists Showcase at: www.clarearts.ie

The closing date for receipt of applications is Thursday, 1st June, 2023.