Contraband seized at locations including Shannon Airport

During the week ending March 16th, Revenue officers seized contraband with an estimated value of over €440,000 in various operations in Dublin, the Midlands, Kilkenny, Rosslare Europort and Shannon Airport.

The detections were made as a result of risk profiling and intelligence led operations, and included the following:

over 16.5kg of herbal cannabis, with an estimated value of approximately €331,200,

various illicit drugs, with an estimated value of over €18,250,

23,200 cigarettes and 4.5kg of tobacco with a retail value of almost €23,500 and an estimated loss to the Exchequer of over €19,500, and

183 counterfeit items, with an estimated value of over €68,000.

The herbal cannabis and other illicit drugs were discovered, with the assistance of detector dogs Sam, Ciara and Jasper, during operations in Dublin, Rosslare Europort and Shannon Airport. The contraband originated from the UK, the USA, Mexico, Canada, France, Poland, the Netherlands and Canada, and was destined for addresses nationwide.

- Advertisement -

The counterfeit goods were seized as they were confirmed by the Rights Holder to have infringed on Intellectual Property Rights.

In addition to the above, over 76 litres of alcohol, with a retail value of over €960 and representing a potential loss to the Exchequer of over €650, were seized in the Midlands and Rosslare Europort. Numerous weapons were also seized in Dublin and the Midlands.

Investigations into all seizures are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.