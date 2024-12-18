Gardaí find glass of whiskey in car they stopped

A motorist was found to have a glass of whiskey and a quantity of cocaine in his car after he was stopped by Gardaí in Ennis recently.

In a post on the Clare Garda Facebook page, contained a photo showing a glass containing a yellow liquid in the central console of a car.

Gardaí stopped the driver after observing some erratic driving behaviour while the driver was suspected to be under the influence of an intoxicant.

- Advertisement -

On stopping the vehicle, Gardai found a glass of whiskey in plain view while a small quantity of suspected cocaine was located on the driver.

The driver is now facing a court appearance following the incident.

Gardaí are reminding all drivers, to never drive under the influence of alcohol or controlled drugs.