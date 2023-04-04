Gardaí investigate Bunratty armed robbery

Gardaí are investigating an armed robbery at a shop in Bunratty last week.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks outlined the circumstances.

“At approximately 10.06 p.m. last Tuesday night, 28th March a lone male wearing a black mask, dark clothing and carrying an implement entered a shop in Bunratty. He demanded money from the shop assistant and went behind the counter where he took a sum of cash from the till.

- Advertisement -

This male, who had come from the Shannon direction, then left on foot in the direction of Bunratty. If anyone was in the area at the time and witnessed anything suspicious or anyone who may have dash cam footage we would ask them to contact Shannon Garda Station on 061 365900.”