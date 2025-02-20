Gardaí investigate thefts in Ennis and Ennistymon

Gardaí in Ennis are investigating the theft of an electric scooter from outside the De Valera Library on the Causeway Link Road on Tuesday, 11th February between 5.30pm and 5.45pm.

The owner of this black Aovo Pro electric scooter locked the vehicle to another bike before 5pm and went into the library to study. At 5.30pm, the owner left the library and observed the scooter still locked in front of the library. They again checked the scooter at 5.45pm and during this short 15-minute window, their electric scooter was stolen.

- Advertisement -

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare, Sergeant Catriona Holohan said: “If anyone was travelling on the Causeway Link Road last Tuesday evening and has Dash-Cam footage or witnessed the theft of this black scooter, please contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.

Meanwhile, Ennistymon Gardaí are investigating the theft of a number of bags of coal from the rear yard of a residential property in Ennistymon.

On Friday, 14 February 2025, a number of bags of coal was stolen from a residential home in the Ard Donagh estate in Ennistymon. This occurred during the course of the day and evening and Gardaí are appealing to anyone that may have witnesses any persons or vehicles in the Ard Donagh estate or nearby acting suspiciously last Friday.

Sergeant Holohan said: “We are also appealing to anyone that may have been offered coal to buy, if anyone has approached you please contact Ennistymon Garda Station on 065 707 2180.”