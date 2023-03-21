Gardaí investigating Ennis hit-and-run incident

The Roads Policing Unit of An Garda Síochána in Clare is seeking information about a hit-and-run incident involving a cyclist and a car that left the scene.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks confirmed that incident occurred at the Dunnes/Friars Walk roundabout between Dunnes Stores and Glór on March 15th last.

Sgt Brooks said: “Between 5.25pm and 5.40pm last Wednesday evening, 15th March, a young lady was cycling her bike on the roundabout and was struck by a vehicle that was coming from the Temple Gate side. She was dragged into the middle of the roundabout and the vehicle left in the direction of Dunnes Stores towards Station Road.

The car that failed to stop is described as a small black Ford Focus 2005 to 2011 model with an L or N plate in the rear window. Thankfully the young lady wasn’t seriously injured in the incident but was hurt and shaken.”

The Roads Policing Unit is asking anyone who witnessed this hit-and-run or anyone that may have camera or dash cam footage from the area around the time of the incident, to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100.