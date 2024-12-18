Gardaí issue Christmas safety message

Gardaí in Clare have issued advise to the public on how to stay safe while socialising this Christmas.

This is the busiest time of the year for office parties and other social gatherings with large crowds expected to enjoy nights out across the county with family, friends and work colleagues.

However, it could also be a time for opportunistic crime which night be committed against property and the person.

Crimer Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Catriona Holohan has offered the following advice.

Stay with your friends

If you are on a night out, try to stay with your friends. By remaining close to the people you trust and know well, you can reduce the risk of being targeted by people who are up to no good and could be out to take advantage.

Arrange a designated driver or lift

If you live rurally and don’t have the option of getting a taxi or public transport, you should think about how you will get home before going out. Where possible you may be able to organise a designated driver from your group of friends, this is a person who is not drinking and agrees to give others a lift home. Another option is to arrange a lift from someone you can rely on such as a parent or guardian. Let them know the time you would like to be collected before you go out and if your plans change get in touch to let them know.

Get a taxi home with someone you know

It is not always possible to take a taxi with someone else at the end of the night, but where possible you should. If you are taking a taxi by yourself, it is a good idea to take down the name and number of the taxi driver and to text it to someone you trust.

WhatsApp locator.

It is also important to let a friend or family member know when you have gotten into the taxi and when you have arrived at home. If for whatever reason you feel uncomfortable in a taxi, try to stay calm and ask the driver to pull over so you can get out. Ring someone you know and stay on the phone to them until you can organise another taxi.

Getting the bus or walking home

If you are getting the bus home, let someone know when you are waiting for the bus, when you have gotten on and gotten off. Where possible try to take the bus with someone you know and go as far together in your journey as you can.

If you are walking home, again contact someone and let them know that you are on your way home. Try to walk in public, well lit areas and pay attention to your surroundings. It is best to avoid wearing earphones if you are walking home alone.

Have emergency money

It is a good idea if you are on a night out to keep some money on you separate to your wallet or purse. By doing this it means that if you lose it or it gets stolen that you will still have some money to get a taxi home if you need to. Try to find somewhere safe on you that you can keep the money, such as the inside pocket of a jacket or the pocket of your jeans.

Avoid drinking too much or taking drugs

When you are drunk or high, you are at a higher risk of any type of incident happening. Reducing the amount, you drink can help you to enjoy your night out to the fullest.

Avoid taking drinks from a stranger

If you are on a night out avoid taking drinks from people you don’t know or leaving your drink unattended. If someone offers to buy you a drink who you don’t know and you would like to accept the offer, it is best to go to the bar with them when they are buying the drink. By doing this, you can take the drink from the bartender and know exactly what is in the drink before drinking it. If you want to dance or go to the bathroom, you should avoid leaving your drink alone. Where possible leave it with someone you trust or finish your drink before leaving the table.

Avoid confrontation

If someone starts a fight with you or one of your friends on a night out, the best thing you can do is walk away from the situation. If there is someone behaving aggressively in the club or pub that you are in, report them to the bouncer and move away from the area that they are in. If a friend gets in a fight, it can be tempting to jump in to their defence, but the best option for both you and them is to pull them away from the situation and take them somewhere else instead.

Charge your phone

Fully charge your phone before you go on a night out. Having a working phone means that you can call someone if something goes wrong, or get in contact with your friends if you get separated from them. It also means that you can use it to book a taxi or call someone to come collect you. You should also try to have credit on your phone before you go out so that you can stay in contact with your friends and family.