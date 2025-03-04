Gardaí issue Fraud Alert – ‘Delete, Don’t Click’

Gardaí in Clare are issuing advice to the public following a recent incident where someone was defrauded after clicking on a text message they received.

Outlining the circumstances of this most recent incident, Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Catriona Holohan is asking people to ‘start the conversation’ and discuss the growing dangers of fraud.

Sgt Holohan said: “In recent days in County Clare an injured Party received a text message and clicked on a link in the message. They entered their bank details and received a call from a person pretending to be from the banks fraud department.

The injured party was advised to transfer money into their Revolut account for safety and the money was stolen from this account.”

“It may be too late for this person, but we are appealing to the public to talk about fraud, start the conversation. If we understand how these fraudsters are committing these crimes, it might help raise awareness and prevent our families, friends and neighbours becoming a victim of this crime.

Fraudsmart.ie is a fantastic website, it explains each type of fraud and how we can protect ourselves. Please delete any messages or emails that are asking you to click on a link. If you think it may be genuine, ignore the details provided in the message or email and ring the bank directly. Get the number from a credible source,” Sgt Holohan added.