‘Potential buyer’ steals car he was viewing

Ennis Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to the theft of a vehicle from Ennis Bus & Train Station last Tuesday night, March 11th.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare, Sergeant Catriona Holohan outlined the circumstances of this opportunistic crime.

“The owner of the vehicle, a black Mercedes Benz, met a potential buyer at Ennis Bus & Train Station at 9.15pm on Tuesday night. The offender then stole the vehicle and was observed driving out the Quin Road and later observed in Limerick just after 10pm.

The offender is described as a male in his early 20’s, short dark hair, light build and wearing a dark coloured tracksuit”.

If anyone observed this vehicle leaving the train station or along the route to Limerick from Ennis and the Quin Road, if you have CCTV or dash-cam footage, please contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 6848100,” Sgt Holohan added.