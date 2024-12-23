Public urged to report incidents of salmon poaching

Inland Fisheries Ireland(IFI) is appealing to people to report sightings of salmon poaching, or other illegal fishing activity, over Christmas.

IFI is asking the public to contact the agency’s confidential 24/7 number, 0818 34 74 24, if they encounter or know of people hunting for wild Atlantic salmon.

Over winter, those involved in illegal activity often use high-powered lamps during the night to identify and kill salmon using implements such as pitchforks and types of spear.

Adult salmon are currently spawning, having made the long migration back to Ireland from the sea, and are particularly vulnerable.

Commenting, Barry Fox Deputy CEO of IFI, said: “Salmon poaching is a highly destructive environmental crime. If people notice any suspicious activity, or lights by a local river at night, we encourage them to please phone us.

“At this time of year, these iconic fish have undertaken epic journeys from their north Atlantic feeding grounds – travelling sometimes thousands of kilometres to the rivers where they originated to reproduce.

“In an era of biodiversity crisis, the year-round impact of selling, buying, and consuming, illegally-captured salmon directly impacts the sustainability of Ireland’s threatened wild salmon populations, and undermines the State’s conservation efforts.

“The number of salmon returning to Ireland has fallen from approximately 1.76 million in 1975 to 171,700 in 2022. This is a catastrophic decrease in less than one generation.”

In 2022 IFI executed 91 prosecutions for illegal salmon angling/netting offences, 69 in 2023, and 44 to date in 2024. IFI officers patrol salmon spawning beds and many other locations on rivers, lakes and coastal areas around Ireland over Christmas, and throughout the year.

High-powered telescopes, drones, thermal imaging, and trail cameras are often used to detect and deter illegal fishing activity, and to secure convictions against offenders.

IFI’s pursuit of those involved in poaching activity involves extensive patrolling and surveillance operations including land-based activities on foot, bicycle and vehicle, and on the water in kayaks, jet-skis, and larger boats.

Female salmon lay their eggs in gravels in Irish rivers and streams between November and January.

In addition to illegal poaching activity, mounting pressures on salmon include climate change, habitat destruction, water pollution, sea lice infestations and escapes from salmon farms, as well as poor survival rates at sea.

Salmon poaching is particularly problematic during the in-season summer months of June-September as fish return to Ireland, and are in prime condition.

Only licensed dealers and draft net commercial operators are allowed to sell fresh wild salmon in Ireland.

Inland Fisheries Ireland’s confidential 24/7 number is 0818 34 74 24