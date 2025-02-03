Several offences detected after motorist stopped by Gardaí

A motorist was arrested after Gardaí detected multiple alleged offences when they stopped a car in Ennis over the weekend.

Members of the Garda Roads Policing Unit were on patrol in the Ennis area on Sunday night when their vehicle’s Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) received an alert.

The ANPR system told Gardaí that the vehicle had no record of being insured.

After stopping the vehicle, Gardaí established that the driver was not insured. Gardaí also ascertained that the driver was not insured because they were already disqualified from driving.

The driver then presented Gardaí with a fake driving licence which displayed a fake name.

The motorist was then requested to roadside tests for alcohol and cannabis which they failed.

The driver was arrested while the car and fake licence were seized. A blood sample was later taken and a court date now awaits the motorist.