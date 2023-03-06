Two remanded in custody after drugs and cash seizure

Two men had been remanded in custody after they were charged in connection with a major drugs and cash seizure in Clare on Friday.

The pair appeared before a special sitting of Newcastlewest District Court in Co Limerick yesterday. They had been arrested following an operation on the outskirts of Ennis when a car was stopped and searched.

Drugs, believed to be cocaine and amphetimine with an estimated value of €350,000, and a quantity of cash were seized during the search. Members of the Garda Divisional Drugs Unit backed up by officers from the regional Armed Support Unit were involved in the operation.

One man in his late 20s and another in his 30s were arrested at the scene and taken to Ennis Garda Station where they were detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act.

Both were later charged with possession of drugs for sale or supply and money laundering and taken before a special sitting of Newcastlewest District Court in Limerick on Sunday. They were remanded in custody to appear before Limerick District Court later this week.

The suspected drugs have been sent to Forensic Science Ireland for examination.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: “Following the search of a vehicle on the outskirts of Ennis, Co. Clare on Friday evening, 3rd March 2023, Gardaí seized a quantity of suspected cocaine and amphetamine (subject to analysis) and cash.

Two males, one in his 30s and one in his 20s, were arrested at the scene. They have since appeared before Newcastle West District Court on Sunday 5th March 2023.”