CYS runs Chill Out Cafés for exam students

Clare Youth Service will once again be providing its range of Exam Supports including Exam Cafés across the county to offer students a safe and stress-free environment during the hectic exam period.

This year, there will be an increase in venues with Ennis, Kilrush, Newmarket-on-Fergus, Sixmilebridge, Killaloe and Shannon on the Exam Café roster whilst additional supports such as grant applications, CV writing and PLC options can be accessed by appointment.

The Exam Cafés offer exam students a safe space to relax and unwind during the exam period in a friendly relaxed environment. They will also be able to avail of support, information and guidance.

- Advertisement -

Ennis Cafés will run from 12- 2 pm each weekday from June 7th to 19th at The Junction and also from 12 – 130 on June 8th, 9th, 15th and 16th in Youth Space, Carmody Street Ennis.

The Chill Out Exam Café Kilrush will run from 4 – 5 pm (Junior Cert) and 5 – 6 pm (Leaving Cert) on June 9th, 16th and 23rd at the Youth Project. Kilkee Road.

Shannon Café will run from 330 – 730 pm on Thursday 8th and 15th and from 230 – 730 pm on Fridays 9th and 16th June located in Respond Building, Rineanna View, Shannon.

Newmarket on Fergus Movie Nights take place in the Community Hall on Fridays 9th and 16th from 6- 8 pm.

The Killaloe Chill Out Café will be open from 12 – 2 pm on June 7th, 9th, 12th, 13th and 16th.

Sixmilebridge Food and After School Chill Out will be open from 5 – 7 pm on June 8th and 15th at the Bridge Active Building.

For more information on the cafés, contact 085 8047580 or email