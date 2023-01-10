Discharge of firearm near Ennis under investigation

Gardaí in Ennis are investigation an incident where a firearm was reportedly discharged on the outskirts of Ennis this afternoon.

At least four shots were fired by a man with what’s believed to be a shotgun at St Enda’s in Beech Park on the western edge of the town. The incident occurred shortly before 3.00pm.

Gardai have confirmed they are investigating reports that a firearm was discharged but say there are no reports of anyone being injured and no arrests have been made.

A video supposedly showing today’s incident has already been circulated on social media. It shows two men entering the small housing development and discharging at least four shots. A third person videoed the incident.

A second video was posted later showing a car that had been damage by gun blasts.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have any information about the incident to come forward. The scene is located on the busy N85 ring road where it meets the Kilmaley and Showgrounds roads.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí are investigating reports of a firearm being discharged in the Beech Park area of Ennis at approximately 2:45pm this afternoon, Tuesday 10th January 2023. No person was injured the incident. No arrests have been made, investigations are ongoing.”

“They are appealing for anyone who was in the area and who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) to make this available to investigating Gardaí. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennis Garda station on 065 6848 100,” the spokesperson said.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Ennis Garda Station on 065 684 8100.

The incident follows the release of a video on social media in recent days which appeared to show a group of men, one armed with a handgun, calling out others with whom they are in dispute. The video is believed to have been recorded outside the GAA field in Newmarket on Fergus.

On November 30th, a firearm was discharged in the Cloughleigh are of Ennis.

It’s not known whether any of the incidents are connected.