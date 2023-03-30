Clare students participate in Law Society’s TY module

The Law Society of Ireland welcomed 146 students from schools across Clare for its new Transition Year (TY) Law Module since its launch in December 2022.

This bespoke four-week online programme gives students an opportunity to explore a future career as a solicitor and learn how the law is relevant to their daily lives.

Through online presentations and legal lessons, students learn from a broad range of material covering Climate Justice, Criminal Law and Employment Law, Human Rights Practice, Juvenile Justice, and The Children’s Courts.

The ease of access and flexibility of the programme is one of the main reasons for its success in its first year. Teachers can access video presentations and information booklets, released over the four weeks, when it suits the school’s timetable. Students can opt to study alone or as part of a group.

Chairperson of the Law Society’s Education Committee, Richard Hammond S.C., said, “The Law Society is proud to have been able to channel our world-leading educational IT facilities and breadth of legal expertise into an accessible, inspiring, and age-appropriate resource for so many students across Ireland. We look forward to building on the success of the inaugural TY Law Module in future years.

“Due to exceptional demand for the TY Law Module, the Law Society plans to run the programme on an annual basis. This new course is one of the many Law Society Public Legal Initiatives that increase access to legal education for schools, including our annual Massive Online Open Courses, Solicitors of the Future, Street Law and the Gráinne O’Neill Memorial Legal Essay Competition, and Legal Ambitions Summer School. We encourage schools to learn more and participate in future legal education programmes.”