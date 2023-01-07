Further Education and Training in Miltown Malbay

The Limerick Clare Education and Training Board has a range of QQI accredited and non-accredited available at its , Miltown Malbay Campus.

Courses commencing January 2023 include Horticulture, Biodiversity, Cookery, Art, Computer Skills, Using Your Smartphone, Literacy, Numeracy & My baby and Me.

For further information or to book a place phone 065-7084774 or email arlene.doris@lcetb.ie.

All courses are fully funded and all materials will be provided.