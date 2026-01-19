Lisdoonvarna Young Scientists are tops in Clare

Mary Immaculate Secondary School has had another fantastic Stripe Young Scientist and Technology exhibition in Dublin.

The students brought three awards back to the county on what was the North Clare school’s 37th consecutive year participating in the prestigious event.

Koen Verbruggen, Director of Geological Survey Ireland, presented the Geological Survey Ireland Award to Béibhinn O’Loughlin for the project ‘An Initial Analysis of 320 Million-Year-Old Micro Coprolites from Doolin.’

In her research she found Coprolites in both shale deposits in Doolin and similar ones near Lisdoonvarna. This was the second time she won this award. She also was awarded a Highly Commended in the Intermediate Individual Chemical, Mathematical and Physical sciences.

Dr Matt Crowe, Chair of the National Water Forum, presented the National Water Forum Award to Oisín Jackson for the project ‘TURCAST: Forecasting Turlough Depths Through Machine Learning and Data Analysis.’ This was the sixth year Oisín competed in the competition with the first two being online due to Covid. He won an award at every exhibition.

The school had 11 more projects. All the students presented their projects to the judges very well and were fantastic ambassadors for our school and county Clare.

The mentoring teachers were John Sims, Maggie Garrihy and Molly Crilly.

Mr Sims also thanked the parents who attended the exhibition to help the teachers and students throughout the event.