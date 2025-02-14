Teaching Council bursary for Parteen school 

The Teaching Council has announced that Parteen National School in County Clare is one of 27 schools around the country to receive funding under the new Féilte Bursary Scheme.

The Féilte Bursary Scheme is designed to support collaboration between schools and enhance teachers’ professional learning. In total, the Teaching Council has awarded funding of €100,000 to schools across Ireland.

Parteen National School will receive €2,000 for their project which focuses on promoting ‘Restorative Practices’ in schools and fostering a culture of empathy, accountability, and positive relationships within school communities.

- Advertisement -

Congratulating Parteen National School, Director of the Teaching Council, Dr Lynn Ramsey said: “Teachers at Parteen National School, and across Ireland have shown significant creativity, innovation and commitment to professional learning through the Féilte Bursary Scheme. This underscores the high standards and quality of our teaching profession in Ireland.

“At the Teaching Council we are committed to promoting teaching as a profession and teachers’ ongoing professional development. The Féilte Bursary Scheme allows teachers to connect, share and learn from one another. I wish Parteen National School and all the participants well with their projects and I look forward to the outcomes and learnings.”

Parteen National School’s successful application in partnership with Scoil Seanáin Naofa in Clonlara, County Clare aims to promote ‘Restorative Practices’ and foster a culture of empathy, accountability, and positive relationships within both school communities. The project will focus on building professional skills in ‘Restorative Practices’ among teachers and leaders while encouraging inter-school collaboration. The project will provide opportunities for professional learning and include a comprehensive training workshop to equip teachers with the skills needed for effective implementation of ‘Restorative Practices’.