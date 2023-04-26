TUS scholarships support almost 190 students

Almost 190 students have been assisted with access to higher education at Technological University of the Shannon (TUS) Midwest campuses through academic scholarships since 2014.

Over €2 million has been invested in the provision of academic scholarships across the Moylish, Clare Street, Thurles, Clonmel and Ennis campuses over the past eight years.

The objective of the academic scholarships is to support access to higher education and help students overcome challenges to remaining in education.

- Advertisement -

Yesterday, a special ceremony recognised the achievements of 17 students who were presented with their scholarships for the 2022-2023 academic year at the Millennium Theatre, TUS, Moylish Campus.

Congratulating yesterday’s scholarship recipients and expressing pride in their achievements to date, Professor Vincent Cunnane, President of TUS, highlighted how these scholarships go beyond just supporting individuals, “These scholarships make a huge difference to the lives of the determined, hardworking and talented scholarship recipients; their families and communities. However, the impact is not limited to the individual and their inner circle of family and friends. The long-term benefit of the Leaders@TUS scholarships and 1916 Bursaries to the supporting companies, the community and indeed the local economy is the availability of highly employable, work ready graduates, who have already proven their determination to succeed.”

Professor Cunnane also reminded the recipients, “By studying at TUS, by graduating, by taking up employment and encouraging others to follow in your footsteps – you will be providing a pathway to positive change and progression for your family, your community and your region.”

Shannen Slattery, a recipient of the Leaders@TUS Scholarship said, “The Leadership Scholarship has benefited me greatly. Having my financial burdens eased by this scholarship has improved my mental health, and has increased my presence in college tenfold. With this scholarship, I am happier, freer, and excited to continue my education. Thank you so much to The Frawley Family Foundation for supporting such a great programme.”

Also addressing the ceremony was 1916 Bursary recipient Daniel Heffernan who said, “The 1916 Bursary Award means so much more to me than just an award. It has not just helped me financially but also mentally. It is a life-changing award.”

Speaking about the 1916 Bursary, Dr Carolann Bargary, Access Officer at TUS said, “The 1916 Bursary provides important and significant financial support to students that have far-reaching and positive impacts. For many students, it is transformative and provides them with an opportunity to participate, engage and thrive in university life.”

During the last eight years more than 40 companies in the Midwest contributed to the Leaders@TUS scholarship and Dr Liam Brown, Vice President for Research, Development and Innovation at TUS thanked the companies in the Midwest for their continuous support of the scholarships:

“As the Leaders@TUS scholarship programme goes from strength to strength, it is a testament to the commitment and efforts of a number of people, including the team at TUS, the Schools and our scholarship donors, whose support is not just important but necessary to ensure the continued success of this programme. And there is no doubt that these scholarships make a meaningful difference to the lives of students, allowing them to focus on their studies and giving them the greatest chance of success and who knows, some of these recipients may become donors themselves in due course.”

For further information about the range of TUS scholarships, click here.