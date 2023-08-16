Cyclist dies after road traffic collision in West Clare

A cyclist has died following a road traffic collision in West Clare this afternoon.

The incident occurred at around 12.45pm on the N67 Kilrush to Kilkee road between Moyasta and Lisdeen.

Gardaí and National Ambulance Service paramedics responded to the incident along with units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Kilkee and Ennistymon stations.

The male cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí say that the road will remain closed for some time yet and that diversions are in place.

Gardaí are advising traffic anyone travelling between Kilrush and Kilkee to do so via the L2034 Doonbeg Road from Kilrush onto Doonbeg and then follow the N67 to Kilkee.