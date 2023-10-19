Driver escapes injury in Doora truck crash

Emergency services have dealt with an incident involving a truck near Doora this afternoon.

An articulated lorry left the road and crashed into a field at Noughaval between Doora Church and the main Ennis to Quin road shortly before 4.00pm.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service and several National Ambulance Service resources attended the scene along with Gardaí.

The vehicle, which was travelling in the direction of the M18 motorway interchange at Killoo at the time, was left lying on its side in a field after the incident. No other vehicle was involved.

The driver was assessed at the scene by ambulance paramedics but it’s understood he did not require hospitalisation.

Fire crews donned breathing apparatus and entered the overturned trailer to check that the truck’s cargo had not been damaged or posed a threat. It’s believed the truck was carrying fertiliser and other agricultural materials.

The road was closed for a time but has since reopened. It’s expected that the road will be closed again later after a crane arrives to remove the truck.