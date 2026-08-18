Driver hospitalised after car overturns in Ennis housing estate

One person has been taken to hospital for treatment following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in an Ennis housing estate this evening.

The incident occurred at around 8.15pm in the Cappahard estate off the Tulla Road. Emergency services were alerted to an incident where a car was reported to have overturned.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station along with National Ambulance Service paramedics and Gardaí responded to the scene. On arrival, they found that the driver of the car had safely exited the vehicle.

- Advertisement -

The male was treated at the scene by paramedics before being removed to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be serious.

Earlier, emergency services attended a single-vehicle incident on the M18 near junction 11 at Dromoland.

A car was reported to have collided with the crash barrier. The driver however escaped injury.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis and Shannons stations responded to the incident along with National Ambulance Service paramedics and Gardaí.