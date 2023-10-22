Elderly woman dies after road traffic collision

An elderly woman has died after she was struck by a vehicle in Co Clare this morning.

The incident occurred shortly before 9.00am close to the woman’s home at Knockaveen near Scarriff in the east of the county. The victim was in her 80s and was fatally injured .

National Ambulance Service paramedics, units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Scarriff station and Gardaí responded to the incident.

The HSE’s Cork-based Emergency Aeromedical Service air ambulance, Aeromed-01, was also requested to respond to the incident. The victim was however pronounced dead at the scene.

The L8050 road has been closed pending completion of a technical examination by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators. The woman’s body has been removed to University Hospital Limerick where a post-mortem examination will be carried out later.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed: “The collision occurred at approximately 8:55am and involved a car and a pedestrian. The pedestrian, a female in her 80s, was fatally injured.

There were no other injuries reported. A Family Liaison Officer has been appointed to provide support to the family of the deceased.”

Gardaí in Scarriff are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in this area between 8:45am and 9:15am and may have camera footage (including dash-cam), are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

“Anyone with any information is asked to contact Scarriff Garda Station on 061 922790, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”