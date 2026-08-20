Gardaí investigate incident of criminal damage by fire

Gardaí are investigating an attempted arson attack on a residential property in Ennis this afternoon.

Emergency services were alerted shortly this afternoon when it was reported that a device had been thrown into a house at Cnoc Na Scoile in Ashline just off the N68 Ennis to Kilrush road.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station were mobilised to the scene along with Gardaí. The National Ambulance Service was also alerted however no injuries were reported.

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On arrival at the scene, fire crews found that the device had ignited but that a fire didn’t catch hold.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the incident.

A spokesperson confirmed: “Gardaí received a report of criminal damage by fire at a residential property at Kilrush Road, Ennis, Co Clare, which occurred sometime between 12:30pm and 1:45pm on 20th August 2026.

No injuries were reported. Investigations are ongoing.”