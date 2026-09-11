M18 reopened following Latoon collision

The M18 has reopened following an earlier road traffic collision close to junction 11 (Dromoland).

A two-car crash was reported in the northbound lanes of the motorway at Latoon at around 4.30pm. Both lanes 1 and 2 were left blocked following the collision.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis and Shannon stations responded to the incident along with National Ambulance Service paramedics and Gardaí.

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Fire crews implemented an emergency traffic management system at junction 11. Traffic was diverted off the motorway so emergency services could safely deal with the incident.

After both vehicles were recovered from the scene and the road cleared of engine fluids and debris, the route was reopened.

Traffic Infrastructure Ireland (TII) motorway maintenance crews also attended the incident.

The motorway was fully reopened at 5.40pm.

No injuries have been reported.