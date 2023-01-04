No injuries following Ennis road collision

Two drivers were lucky to escape injury this morning following a road traffic collision on the outskirts of Ennis.

One of two cars involved in the crash overturned onto its roof following the impact.

The collision occurred shortly after 8.30am on the Ennis to Quin R469 road at Ballaghboy Cross. It’s understood the incident involved a car travelling along the R469 and another that was exiting from the crossroads.

- Advertisement -

Gardaí and National Ambulance Service paramedics responded to the incident along with units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station.

The occupants of both vehicles were assessed by paramedics but were found not to have been injured.

The road from the cross towards Ennis was closed while emergency services dealt with the incident. The route was reopened once both cars had been recovered and the scene declared safe.