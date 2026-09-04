One hospitalised following Shannon road collision

One person has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Shannon this morning.

The two-car crash occurred at the at the Drumgeely Road roundabout at the junction with Deilginis shortly after 9.15am.

Gardaí responded to the scene along with units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Shannon station and National Ambulance Service paramedics.

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A rear-seat passenger in one of the vehicles was treated at the scene by paramedics before being removed to hospital for further assessment. His injuries are not believed to be serious. The other occupants of that car and the other vehicle escaped injury.

The road was closed for a time while emergency service dealt with the incident.

Once the cars had been recovered from the scene and the area had been cleared of debris and engine fluids, the road was declared safe and fully reopened shortly before 11am.

Gardaí in Shannon are investigating the circumstances of the collision.