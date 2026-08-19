Teenager recovering in hospital after scrambler bike accident

A teenage boy is recovering in hospital following an accident near Ballinruan in North East Clare this afternoon.

It’s understood the boy was injured in a fall from a scrambler bike on a forestry track. The alarm was raised shortly before 2.00pm.

The National Ambulance Service dispatched an ambulance and advanced paramedic unit to the scene.

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The Athlone-based Emergency Aeromedical Service (EAS) air ambulance, operated jointly by the HSE and Irish Air Corps, was also tasked to the incident and was able to land nearby.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station and Gardaí also attended the incident.

After being assessed at the scene by advanced paramedics, it was decided that the injured boy could travel to hospital by road ambulance.

The boy is now undergoing treatment for his injuries in hospital.