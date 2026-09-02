100 jobs at risk at Ennistymon based company

The operators of a North Clare electronics company have said around 100 jobs are at risk following news that Daktronics, Inc is considering the future of its operation.

Daktronics, Inc, based in Ennistymon, has announced that it is considering a proposal to exit from its highly customised International Transportation business, which serves rail, bus, and roadway customers outside the United States and Canada.

In a statement this afternoon, a spokesperson confirmed that as part of this consideration, the company has notified its approximately 100 employees in Ireland that their roles are ‘at risk’ and that the company is entering into a collective redundancy consultation process regarding the future of its Ennistymon manufacturing facility and other Ireland-based roles.

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The company has said that “no final decision has been made, and the company is committed to engaging with employees in good faith and in accordance with local employment laws.”

“This is a difficult decision, and one we do not take lightly. It reflects the realities of a challenging market, not the dedication or capability of the talented people who have supported this business,” said Judd Guthmiller, Vice President, International.

“We are committed to supporting our Ireland-based colleagues with transparency and respect throughout this process as we consider the future,” the statement added.

Clare Fine Gael Deputy Joe Cooney expressed concern about the news.

“This is understandably a very worrying time for the workers and their families, and my immediate priority is to do everything possible to support them.

I have made contact with the Minister for Enterprise, Tourism and Employment, Peter Burke TD, regarding the situation and will be seeking to ensure that the Government provides whatever support it can to the workers and the company during the consultation process.

The company has informed me that no final decision has been made at this stage, and I will continue to engage with Daktronics and the relevant State agencies to explore every possible option to protect the jobs and the future of the Ennistymon facility.

If Daktronics ultimately decides to withdraw from the facility, it will also be important to examine every opportunity to secure an alternative operator or future use for the site, as well as employment opportunities and appropriate supports for any workers who may be made redundant. This is the core focus of my discussion with and ask of Minister Burke,” Deputy Cooney added.