Lufthansa Technik Turbine Shannon expanding operation

Irish company Lufthansa Technik Turbine Shannon (LTTS) is expanding its business and facility in response to growing market demand.

With a new building in Shannon’s Free Zone covering 2,000 square meters and equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the company is increasing its capacity.

It will offer new products for CFM56 and V2500 turbine engines powering Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aircraft. Operations are set to commence in the new facility in the first quarter of 2023, offering new highly skilled jobs to the mid-west region of Ireland.

“This is a very special milestone for Lufthansa Technik Turbine Shannon that is celebrating its 30 years in operations in Ireland “, says Michael Malewski, CEO and Managing Director of LTTS. “We are delighted to add a manufacturing operation to the Shannon Aviation Services Cluster. The region has been home to Lufthansa Technik MRO activities since the 1990’s and it’s great to contribute to its expansion. With this commitment into a promising business segment we aim at enhancing value for our growing list of customers.”

After experiencing a sharp fall of activity during the Covid-19 crisis, LTTS has already created in excess of 100 jobs. The expansion will enable the company to grow in products for which there is strong demand in the foreseeable future.

LTTS, a member of Lufthansa Technik’s EPAR network (Engine Parts & Accessories Repair), specializes in the repair of components for both high pressure and low pressure turbines for CFMI, IAE, and GE aircraft engines. The company was originally founded in 1992, today employs a staff of more than 250 people and has some 8,000 square meters of floor space available at its existing site in Shannon Smithtown.