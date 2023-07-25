Uisce Eireann opens €7m Liscannor wastewater facility

With the tourism season in full flow in Liscannor, Uisce Éireann’s newly-built €7m wastewater infrastructure in the village has given the local community another reason to be rightly proud of their stunning surroundings.

Working in partnership with Clare County Council, Uisce Éireann has successfully constructed a new wastewater treatment plant and associated infrastructure which has ended the discharge of raw sewage into Liscannor Bay.

The project has brought substantial benefits in the areas of health, the integrity of the environment and improved water quality for all. This significant investment by Uisce Éireann will also facilitate growth and development in the area while enhancing recreational waters for swimming, surfers, fishing, boating and sightseeing waters.

- Advertisement -

Speaking at an event to mark the completion of this €7m project in Liscannor today, Esther White, Programme Manager with Uisce Éireann said: “We are very proud to have delivered this important infrastructure for the community in Liscannor. This project puts an end to the discharge of untreated wastewater into Liscannor Bay. It will also support social and economic development, while also protecting the integrity of our environment.

“The completion of the Liscannor Wastewater Treatment Plant will also ensure compliance with wastewater discharge regulations as well as improving water quality. Furthermore, it will protect and enhance the local marine environment which Liscannor is famed for nationally and internationally.”

Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, Cllr Joe Cooney, welcomed the significant investment in the area.

“This much needed investment by Uisce Éireann in new wastewater infrastructure in Liscannor is long awaited and very welcome. It is my hope that the delivery of important projects like this one will help revitalise the communities of West Clare and become a platform for social and economic development.”

Senior Resident Engineer Daniel O’Gorman, who lives locally, has worked on the treatment plant from the early design stages right up to its completion.

“As someone who has lived in the area for over 10 years, I’m very honoured to have been involved in delivering this project for Liscannor. I have gotten great joy out of surfing in Liscannor bay. I am thrilled that this infrastructure has ended the discharge of raw sewage to Liscannor Bay and am proud that our team’s collective contribution will have a very positive effect on the environment of the bay and our beautiful county.

“In recent years, in particular, I’ve noticed a real appetite to conserve the sensitive waters of the area and a lot of work has been done by voluntary groups through beach clean-ups and other great community based initiatives so it’s fantastic that this is another major step in protecting the environment of the place we love.

“Also, the wastewater treatment plant is sized to a significant capacity to allow for future social, housing and economic development within the area, so this is also a source of great satisfaction,” outlined Daniel.

The works were carried out by EPS Group on behalf of Uisce Éireann.

The project included the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant which will serve a population equivalent of 1,790; the construction of a storm water storage tank as well as a new pump station with emergency storage; the construction of approximately 1.3km of sewer pipelines; the connection to the existing outfall pipe to safely discharge treated wastewater into Liscannor Bay.

This completed project in Liscannor illustrates Uisce Éireann’s unwavering commitment to eliminating raw sewage discharges in County Clare. We are delivering new infrastructure for five towns across the Banner County that will provide treatment for the equivalent of almost 20,000 people.

As well as the project delivered in Liscannor, Uisce Éireann has also completed works this year on the Clarecastle Sewerage Scheme, to end the discharge of raw sewage into the River Fergus and Shannon Estuary from Clarecastle. In Kilrush, a new wastewater treatment plant is currently under construction, while new wastewater treatment plants in Kilkee and Ballyvaughan are at design stage.

We will continue to engage with local communities as we progress these vital projects.

Uisce Éireann is committed to eliminating raw sewage, providing a safe and reliable water supply, tackling leakage, protecting the environment and supporting the growth of homes and businesses in County Clare and across Ireland.

For more information, news and updates please visit www.water.ie/rawsewage