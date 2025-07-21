Applications Open for the BnM Accelerate Green Grow  Programme

Applications are now officially open for the Accelerate Green Grow 2026 Programme, Ireland’s pioneering accelerator for climate-focused enterprises.

The programme will commence in January 2026, offering another cohort of scaling sustainability innovators the opportunity to accelerate their climate impact.

Now in its fourth year, Accelerate Green continues to build momentum as a hub for the next generation of green leaders in Ireland. Since its inception in 2022, the programme has supported 60 Irish companies, helping them scale their solutions, expand into new markets, secure investment, and collectively contribute over 700 jobs to the Irish economy.

A Programme Designed for Growth in the Green Economy

The Accelerate Green Grow Programme is designed specifically for established SMEs and STEM entrepreneurs who are either scaling or pivoting their businesses to align with the climate change economy. Areas of innovation include renewable energy, sustainable software, circular economy, biodiversity, healthcare, foodtech, and other environmental sectors.

Delivered in partnership with Resolve Partners, the programme combines eight intensive modules of strategic business workshops, mentoring, and industry engagement. Participants will benefit from business strategy and scale-up mentorship, support in investor readiness and articulating their climate impact, connections with policymakers, funders, and enterprise agencies, opportunities to pilot solutions within BnM, and a platform to present their innovations at the programme’s capstone conference, attended by over 300 stakeholders.

Tom Donnellan, Chief Executive of BnM commented: “Accelerate Green is a cornerstone of our commitment to Ireland’s climate transition. We are proud to support innovators who are not only building successful businesses but are also making real contributions to biodiversity, sustainability, and carbon reduction. Accelerate Green Grow 2026 will continue to strengthen Ireland’s position as a global leader in climate entrepreneurship.

It is an unmissable opportunity for businesses looking to grow and scale in the sustainability sector and I encourage all to apply. I look forward to meeting the newest cohort of Grow participants and to learning more about their unique climate solutions.”

BnM provides unparalleled support throughout the programme, including access to senior leadership expertise, facilities in Boora, Co. Offaly, and the opportunity for direct collaboration on innovation projects. Each participating company is also introduced to a wide ecosystem of industry experts, research networks, and potential investors —positioning them for rapid growth and global scalability.

Notable outcomes from previous cohorts include a collaboration between Hibra Design, an Irish automotive engineering development company (AGG 2023 alumni) and BnM’s Land and Habitats team to electrify the BnM tractor fleet. Their pilot programme called Boglands Electric Tractor Re-engineering (BETR) commences this month.

Similarly, a joint venture between Acel Energy and Conneely Builders, who met during the Accelerate Green Grow 2024 programme have earlier this year secured a contract to deliver a 1.2MW solar farm at Shannon Airport, supplying up to 20% of the airport’s electricity needs.

Fiona Nulty, co-founder of Biosense and participant in the Accelerate Green Grow 2025 cohort, reflected on their experience from the year:‘Taking part in BnM Accelerate Green Grow with Resolve Partners has been invaluable for our business. The expert guidance, mentoring, and peer network helped us to sharpen our strategy, build confidence in our direction, and grow our ambition. It is a well-structured, programme that gives real time and support to companies working on complex environmental challenges.”

Applications can be made at www.accelerategreen.ie