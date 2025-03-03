Over 2,300 expected to attend Explore Engineering Showcase

Preparations are in full swing for the 2025 Explore Engineering Showcase at Shannon Airport, marking a decade of inspiring engineering talent in the Mid-West.

This highly anticipated annual event will take place on the 6th of March, bringing together students, educators, and engineering industry professionals to celebrate innovation, creativity, and problem-solving in engineering.

Explore Engineering is an industry-led initiative supported by education and training providers. Covering the Mid-West Region, the initiative is dedicated to increasing the quality and quantity of engineering talent available in Ireland.

- Advertisement -

At the Explore Engineering Showcase, students will have the opportunity to:

Meet 60+ engineering companies in the Mid-West, representing the full spectrum of engineering organisations in the region.

Engage with industry experts and STEM professionals.

Discover new pathways in engineering and technology.

This event provides an incredible opportunity for students to gain hands-on experience, receive valuable insights into what a career in engineering looks like, and be inspired by real-world applications of engineering.

Fiona Murphy from Modulacc, a member of the Explore Engineering organising committee says: “We are thrilled to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the Explore Engineering Showcase. Over the past decade, this event has grown tremendously, and we are proud to continue inspiring the next generation of engineers. Our goal is to provide students with the resources and connections they need to pursue successful careers in engineering.

The benefits of the event have been far-reaching; in the past seven years, we’ve seen a 70% increase in engineering graduates from the Mid-West region’s two main educational institutes. We fully believe that Explore Engineering has been instrumental in this success. Last year’s event at Shannon Airport’s Departures Hall attracted over 2,300 attendees, and we are expecting similar numbers this year, if not more.”

Speaking about the Airport’s role in the event, Mary Considine, CEO, The Shannon Airport Group says: “Shannon Airport is delighted to host the Explore Engineering Showcase once again. This event not only showcases the incredible talent in the Mid-West but also emphasises the importance of fostering innovation and creativity in engineering. We are committed to supporting initiatives that contribute to the growth and development of our region, and this unique event allows students to directly engage with companies and see first-hand the amazing work they do. These companies play a crucial role in inspiring the next generation to consider engineering as a career path. Given the intrinsic link between engineering and aviation, this event represents a perfect partnership for us.”

The presence of the Mid-West’s educational institutes presents a unique opportunity for students to establish a direct link between their field of interest and the path to study in that field, whether it be at the third level or through apprenticeships, connecting them to the companies where those skills are needed.

For more information about the Explore Engineering Showcase 2025, please visit https://www.explore-engineering.ie/